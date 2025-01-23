Newly installed traffic signals aim to make southwest valley intersection safer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — County officials unveiled a new traffic light to make roads safer in the southwest valley.

The new signal now sits at the corner of S. Jones Boulevard and W. Levi Avenue.

Clark County Public Works and Commissioner @JustinJonesNV are working to make the streets safer for our community. Early this morning new #traffic signals were activated at the intersection of Jones and Levi in the southwest Las #Vegas Valley.



With Desert Oasis High School… pic.twitter.com/8ad1WwxDDu — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 23, 2025

This $1.09 million project began in late November 2024 and includes signals that manage traffic flow in all four directions. Officials say an average of 11,500 vehicles pass through the intersection each day.

