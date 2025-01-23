Watch Now
Newly installed traffic signals aim to make southwest valley intersection safer

The new signal sits at the corner of S. Jones Boulevard and W. Levi Avenue.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — County officials unveiled a new traffic light to make roads safer in the southwest valley.

The new signal now sits at the corner of S. Jones Boulevard and W. Levi Avenue.

This $1.09 million project began in late November 2024 and includes signals that manage traffic flow in all four directions. Officials say an average of 11,500 vehicles pass through the intersection each day.

