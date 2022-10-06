Newborn kittens being euthanized at TAF forces volunteer to foster half-dozen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Without volunteer Kathy Dellinger stepping in to foster six newborn kittens, they wouldn't be alive today.

Delligner has been volunteering at the Animal Foundation (TAF) for two years and says she's never seen what's been going on, ever.

Euthanizing newborns.

“I know last year I worked in the nursery," said Dellinger, "and we had kittens everywhere, but this year we hardly have any bottle babies.”

Dellinger says she can't take it anymore. She offered to take care of six newborn kittens because, like many before, they we're going to be euthanized.

When asked for a statement regarding this situation, Kelsey Pizzi, with TAF said in-part:

Tiny, newborn kittens do not do well in the shelter environment. They are vulnerable and susceptible to many diseases because their immune systems are not fully developed.



Newborn kittens may be humanely euthanized if they are considered unhealthy or untreatable.

TAF has proudly announced that they are a zero euthanasia shelter when it comes to animals who are healthy and treatable.