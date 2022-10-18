Newborn baby girl surrendered at Henderson fire station, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A newborn baby girl was surrendered at a Henderson fire station on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Henderson Police Department.

Henderson police responded to the fire station on Monday at 2:00 p.m. in reference to the surrender. Police confirmed the infant was advised to be in good health and her surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law.

The Safe Haven Law is a Nevada law passed in 2001 that allows parents to safely surrender their baby if they can no longer care for them. The law says that as long as the baby is younger than 30 days old and has not been abused, the parents can surrender them at a designated location without arrest or persecution.

A revised version of the statute allows parents to surrender their newborns in a safe manner and remain anonymous.

Henderson Police confirmed that no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant and law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the infant shortly after.