Newborn babies delivered on New Year's Day in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new year came with some newborn babies!
The Valley Health System notified KTNV of the first baby born in the system on New Year's Day. At 12:51 a.m., a family met their newest addition to the family, Shiloh!
The Valley System also delivered more babies later that night at 2:02 a.m., 2:35 a.m., and 3:44 a.m.
Also, more babies were born at Southern Hills Hospital and at MountainView Hospital!
One mother, Jacqueline, met her baby girl Gianna Ferrer Caso. Gianna was born at 1:55 a.m. at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center weighing at 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
Another family met their baby girl, the picture was provided by the mother, Brandi Taylor. Her newborn arrived at 12:43 a.m. at MountainView Hospital.
Congratulations to all the new parents!