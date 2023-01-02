Newborn babies delivered on New Year's Day in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new year came with some newborn babies!

The Valley Health System notified KTNV of the first baby born in the system on New Year's Day. At 12:51 a.m., a family met their newest addition to the family, Shiloh!

The Valley System also delivered more babies later that night at 2:02 a.m., 2:35 a.m., and 3:44 a.m.

Also, more babies were born at Southern Hills Hospital and at MountainView Hospital!

One mother, Jacqueline, met her baby girl Gianna Ferrer Caso. Gianna was born at 1:55 a.m. at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center weighing at 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

Another family met their baby girl, the picture was provided by the mother, Brandi Taylor. Her newborn arrived at 12:43 a.m. at MountainView Hospital.

Congratulations to all the new parents!