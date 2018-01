LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This time of year, lines for equipment at gyms can be a little longer as folks work to shed those holiday pounds. Many, make it their new years resolution to hit the gym.

"It's going to be hard to get me back into a routine,” says Jennifer Hernandez. "I'm really trying to make an effort to be active."

The Las Vegas Athletic Club at Eastern and the 215, packed with gym-goers Monday. Andrea Flenner says this is the busiest time of year for new member sign-ups.

“There’s definitely a change between before January and until after,” says Flenner.

But Flenner warns folks to be aware of what comes with memberships before signing up.

"A lot of people come into it not knowing what they're even signing for"

Experts say to research a gym or gym chain through online reviews and feedback from current or past members.



“A lot of people get scared by the word contract,” says Flenner. "As long as you know what you're signing up for it will be easy."



Also, check for hidden costs or cancellation fees not listed in the contract that simply come with having a membership.

“If you just sign the paperwork when you go to cancel it or you just leave and don't cancel it then it's going to come back to you"