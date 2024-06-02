New survey reveals more than half of Nevadans can't define antisemitism

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Governor's Advisory Council on Education shared the results of a statewide survey assessing Nevadans' knowledge of the Holocaust, awareness of antisemitism and views on related issues

According to the results of the survey, about 54% of Nevadans have trouble defining "antisemitism," and 30% of people in our community say they have seen or heard of a Nazi symbol.

Furthermore, Holocaust knowledge is low, especially among younger Nevadans, and this could get worse over time.

"Nevadans really don't understand much about the Holocaust," said Elliot Malin, chairperson for the advisory council. "So many Nevadans cannot name a concentration camp or ghetto. The don't know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust or what the cause of the Holocaust was, and most can't identify what genocide is.

Malin also said that if no action is taken, the next generations to come could have even lower awareness.

You can read the full report here:

NV Advisory Council Survey Deck by yolanda.cruz on Scribd