New state law cracks down on catalytic converter thieves

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of new state laws went into effect on Sunday including one targeting thieves who steal valuable auto parts, catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are easy to steal and sell. And according to Las Vegas Metro Police, the number of catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in recent years.

“From 2019 to 2022, catalytic converter thefts have increased over 1200 percent,” said officer Chris Ties during a legislative hearing in March.

Last February, even the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile’s catalytic converter was stolen in Las Vegas.

The new state law makes it illegal to buy converters from unauthorized sellers. Plus, authorized sellers can only buy converters from licensed auto wreckers, licensed scrap metal processors and other related businesses.

One local place you could go to replace or protect your catalytic converter is Pele’s Catalytic Converters on Decatur near Sahara.

“We’ve had people get cats stolen in front of grocery stores and also in casinos,” said Pele. If you just take a look under your car, if you can see your cat, we’d say cover it.”

It only takes seconds for criminals to cause the damage, but Pele said it can cost car owners thousands of dollars to fix.

“Your bill can range from I would say low end $300 to top end $2500,” said Pele when asked how much it costs to get a completely new catalytic converter.

The new law also increases penalties for catalytic converter theft, making them more severe depending on how many are in the criminal’s possession. Fines could range from $1000 to $4000 and prison time from one to six years.

“We see how much of a heartache it is to somebody who has done nothing,” said Pele.

Pele said he’s seen more customers recently who’ve had their RV catalytic converters stolen. He hopes the new state law will help stop converter theft altogether.

“That way we can just stay to replacing cats and not figuring out a big puzzle on all the damage they cause under there,” said Pele.