New social media resource helps connect Southern Nevada's entrepreneurs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new social media network from Nevada Small Business Development Center (NSBDC) allows area entrepreneurs to make connections while eliminating most of the legwork.

"They are really the lifeblood of our community,” said Brad Scribner the community project manager for NSBDC. “They're your neighbor that you might not know, but they're your neighbor and their livelihood depends on the support of the community."

It is called the Nevada Entrepreneur Network—and it is connecting all of Nevada's rising stars.

"You have a lot of different social media platforms,” said Harold Moret, the CEO/Founder of the Universal Domino League. “But this is a platform where you go to proven people in Nevada."

It is by locals for locals and puts those looking to make a name for themselves right in front of the people they need to be. Curating different resources, events, and podcasts that will most benefit the user. "The word is 'access'. You have access to the movers and shakers of Vegas,” said Moret. “There's no other way you can get tapped in overnight to that."

It is that access that now allows for folks to keep making the right connections. And the game plan for the Nevada Entrepreneur Network is simple.

"To get people on there and kind of let them do their thing,” said Scribner. “We want to get out of the way and let entrepreneurs and the free market kind of develop in a way that is healthy for everybody."