New signage brands rental car return at Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More progress was made Monday in renaming the Las Vegas airport.

The old McCarran International Airport signage has been gradually replaced with the name of longtime Nevada Sen. Harry Reid.

Monday, KTNV crews witnessed new "Harry Reid International Airport" signs installed at the rental car return on Warm Springs Road and Gilespie Street. It's the latest development in a lengthy rebranding process for one of the country's busiest airports.

KTNV On Monday, KTNV crews witnessed new "Harry Reid International Airport" signs installed at the rental car return on Warm Springs Road and Gilespie Street.

The name change was made official in December of 2021. Airport officials said it would take some time to complete changing the signage and monuments surrounding the airport.

The change came with an estimated $2 million price tag, which county commissioners said would be covered through private donations, at no cost to taxpayers.