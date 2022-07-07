New sign added to help 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign visitors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County announced some improvements they made that should help visitors find the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign a little easier.

A new sign was added along Russell Road as a part of the road work being done there.

With the welcome sign being one of the most visited markers in the city, Clark County says they wanted to help alleviate some of the traffic on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Clark County says commuters tend to turn left instead of right from Russell Road and end up being stuck in traffic heading towards the Las Vegas Strip in the wrong direction.

They hope the new sign helps keep the traffic flowing for locals and tourists.