LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new affordable housing community for seniors is officially opening its doors in the southeast part of Las Vegas.

Shakeria Hawkins got a look inside ahead of the grand opening.

New senior affordable housing community opens in southeast Las Vegas

Heirloom at Pebble, located near Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway, celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. Developed by Ovation Development, the nearly $48 million project will provide 195 affordable units along with vital services for seniors living on fixed and low incomes.

The community aims to help address Southern Nevada’s affordable housing shortage — a crisis that especially affects seniors. According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, more than one in three local households spend over 30% of their income on housing, which is up to 20% higher than the national average.

To qualify for one of the new one-bedroom units, residents must be 55 or older and earn less than $42,800 per year — roughly 50% - 60% of the area’s median income. Rent for one-bedroom units is $1,147 per month and includes all utilities.

“The housing prices have really been affecting everyone in Southern Nevada — especially seniors, who are on fixed incomes,” said Armen Hadjimanoukian, Director of Development for Ovation. “These types of public-private partnerships are amazing because they allow us to create and provide much-needed housing. Ovation has another six communities planned or under construction — with another one opening up in August of this year.”

Units are still available at Heirloom at Pebble. Starting Tuesday, seniors 55 and older can stop by the property at 2325 E. Torino Avenue for a tour or to pick up an application.