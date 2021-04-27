New safety measures in place at Mustang Ranch Brothel in Northern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prostitution is legal in some parts of Nevada and now after being closed for more than a year a popular brothel in Reno is reopening this week.

"It's tough on all of our staff," says Jennifer Barnes, madam.

The saying goes "sex sells," but not this past year at the world famous Mustang Ranch.

"This business is not just about sex. This business is about caregiving, companionship, kindness being lovely, being tender, conversation. And, yeah, there's more to it also," said Jennifer Barnes.

It's a legal business unique to Nevada.

We showed you last summer how the Mustang staff stepped up its safety plan and waited for the governor to give the red light industry the green light.

But it never happened.

They've been shut down since March 15, 2020.

"May 1 is going to be a very important day for our ladies because of a lot of our ladies have had no income. They have been living off their savings, which is now gone," Barnes said.

About 200 staff and independent contractors' paychecks stopped for more than a year.

"It not only hurts financially your family values, even your mental health and stability of what's next, how far can my savings carry me," Jennifer told 13 Action News.

"No money has come into the business except from the the wild horse saloon and restaurant. It's been open now for three months," said Kim Burrows, reporting.

Cleanliness, masks and temperature checks just like any other bar and restaurant.

And on May 1, it will be the same protocol for the rest of the Mustang Ranch.

The working women must also have a negative COVID test when they step on property.

Plus there will now be a doctor on site for the ladies and the clients' safety.

"Our doctor, she'll be here five days a week and then on call seven days a week," said Burrows.

The governor is giving counties control for business reopening plans.

The Mustang Ranch submitted their documents to Storey County "some time ago."

"And you believe it safe to reopen?" said Burrows.

"We do believe that they can operate and be safe and will keep an eye on it and make sure they are continuing to follow their plan," says Austin Osborne, Storey County manager.

Some of the ladies told 13 Action News that since the business closed during the pandemic, they've been forced into illegal prostitution to make money putting their safety at risk.

Now they'll be back at Mustang under the watchful eye of staff and the county's task force.

"Safety is number one, no matter what," says Jennifer Barnes, following the safety and security COVID reopening plan.