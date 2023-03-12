New report shows Nevada jobs have surpassed 1.5 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new economic report from DETR found that the total number of jobs in Nevada surpassed 1.5 million in January.

This comes as Nevada's unemployment remains the highest in the nation for the second straight month, also according to DETR.

The report found that employment at the end of 2022 was higher than initially reported by about 50,000 jobs. Additionally, in January, the total number of jobs was found to be 1.53 million, which signals an increase of 6% over the year.

Annual revisions also revised December’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate upwards, from 5.2 percent to 5.5 percent, the highest unemployment rate of any state. The unemployment rate was unchanged from December to January, remaining at 5.5 percent.

“This report shows Nevada has recovered from the COVID recession and is continuing to add jobs at a brisk pace. Except for the leisure and hospitality industry, every sector of our economy employs more people than before the pandemic, and every single industry is showing growth over the past year. Our unemployment rate is high as is the total number of job openings in the state, reflecting an ongoing tight labor market,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.

To see additional labor market data, view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com.