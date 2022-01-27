New program lets CCSD students get credit for working at MGM Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High school students in the Clark County School District can earn credit for working at MGM Resorts through a new partnership.

MGM hopes the program will help address the labor shortage across the valley while also providing work experience to local students.

An added perk for participating students: As long as they stay employed with MGM, they're eligible for free college tuition or tuition reimbursement through the company.

"This program is a great way for students to get their foot in the door and start a career with MGM Resorts," Wanda Gispert-Smith, the company's vice president of talent & workforce development, said in a press release announcing the program. "It is our hope that these students stay and grow with us."

The MGM Resorts Work Credit Program is set to begin this month, according to MGM and CCSD. It will prioritize seasonal pool positions, including lifeguards and pool attendants.

"Our students deserve every advantage we can provide them, and simultaneously attending school, working, and earning free college tuition is a recipe for student development and success," Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said in the prepared media release.

Those interested in more information about the program can contact Craig Brockett, CCSD's coordinator or work-based learning, at 702 799-8462 ext. 5353 or brockca@nv.ccsd.net.