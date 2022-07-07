LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With now four confirmed or probable cases of Monkeypox, health officials are seeing new symptoms.

Dr. Daliah Wachs, a certified family practitioner, says though the case numbers are low for Nevada, the virus is still able to spread quickly.

“The virus has taken a new shape, and we’ve been informed there are some new symptoms to Monkeypox," said Wachs, "So whatever we thought we knew a few months ago, is changing.”

Wachs says Monkeypox, at first, was easily detected just by seeing the 'spots' on someone's face or upper body. Now, the symptoms are being seen in new places on the body that may seem like other viruses.

Wachs also says the symptoms, in their early stages, can seem similar to COVID-19.

So, if you have any similar symptoms she advises this:

“Whether its COVID, flu, or Monkeypox make sure that person isolates, and make sure you don’t get close contact.”

If you believe you have Monkeypox, officials say to isolate yourself and call your doctor immediately for screening.

