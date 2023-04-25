Watch Now
Local News

Actions

New photos released of suspect accused of robbing U.S. Postal Service worker

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
USPS Robbery Suspect Photos
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 16:50:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a postal worker on Friday in Las Vegas.

Officials with the USPS say the robbery took place at approximately 11:20 a.m. at 2650 Sherwood St. on Friday, April 21, 2023.

USPS Robbery Suspect Photos
A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told Channel 13 that the robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in question. Officials are also warning members of the public against taking action to apprehend the suspect themselves.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the safety of USPS employees seriously," A spokesperson for the USPS said in a news release. "Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH