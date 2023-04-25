New photos released of suspect accused of robbing U.S. Postal Service worker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a postal worker on Friday in Las Vegas.

Officials with the USPS say the robbery took place at approximately 11:20 a.m. at 2650 Sherwood St. on Friday, April 21, 2023.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told Channel 13 that the robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in question. Officials are also warning members of the public against taking action to apprehend the suspect themselves.

