New parking meters in Arts District become 'inconvenient' for area residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas city council announced in April that they would begin putting on-street parking meters up around the Arts District area.

A statement from the city council's website says, "Our goal is to balance the demand to support the district to make parking more convenient for everyone. "

Though their goal is to convenience people around the district, area residents say it's been the complete opposite.

Two local residents say they've had to begin paying parking meters of up to $10 an hour, so they won't be ticketed. The only times the meters are free of charge are between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

"Its getting to where tenants are getting savage with each other because now we are all battling to park," said Kiki C., an area resident.

The city says it's planning to use funding from the parking meters toward a parking garage in the district.

In addition to the meters, the city has added 500 new parking spaces in lots around the area, and will provide security escorts if needed.

