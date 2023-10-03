New park with horse-training area set to open in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new park with horse-riding and training amenities is set to open in the eastern Las Vegas valley later this week.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the park will be located at 4755 E. Harris Ave. and will include a playground, a soccer field, and a training pen for horses. The announcement noted, "The inclusion of amenities for horse riding to this park was a special addition because there are many nearby residents who own horses and did not have a nearby location to ride and train."

The park will feature a separate entrance for horse owners to access the arena.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will host the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include live entertainment, an equestrian demonstration, children's activities, and more until 9 p.m.