New park coming to southwest Las Vegas, groundbreaking Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is a new park coming to southwest Las Vegas, with a groundbreaking on the schedule for next week. The county has also laid out amenities the park will have.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones will join the Parks and Recreation Department for a groundbreaking ceremony on October 30 at 10 a.m.

“I am thrilled to finally begin construction on a new neighborhood park in the southwest Las Vegas valley, which furthers my priority on community health and safety,” said Commissioner Jones. “It is vital that the community has a safe place where our children can play, our parents can enjoy a picnic in the shade, and where we can all take a stroll in a natural space.”

According to the county, the park will include the following:



Restroom facilities.

Shade shelter.

Two age-appropriate playgrounds.

An obstacle course.

A splash pad.

Five shade structures.

A parking lot.

The park will be at 9805 Lindell Road on the corner of LeBaron Avenue and Lindell.