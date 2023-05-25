New online reservation system coming in September for Nevada parks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Nevada Division of State Parks said the department is launching "Reserve Nevada," a new online reservation system in September.

The new system will allow visitors to buy day-use passes, book campsites and cabins, purchase annual permits and make special event reservations online.

According to the division, the new online tool comes after a record number of visitors turning to the outdoors as a vacation destination.

The system aims to help visitors explore more of Nevada.

“Last year, nearly four million visitors explored Nevada’s 27 beautiful state parks. With outdoor recreation on the rise, our new online reservation system will make it easier than ever to discover the beauty of Nevada.” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks administrator. “Nevada’s goal is to manage park operations and protect natural resources more efficiently through Reserve Nevada, and we expect our visitors and staff will appreciate the convenience of an online experience.”

According to a press release, the first park to take reservations will be Valley of Fire State Park in southern Nevada, followed by Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area near Laughlin and Washoe Lake State Park near Reno in October.

For more information, visit parks.nv.gov/reservations.