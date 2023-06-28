New North Las Vegas affordable housing apartments already booked until November

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — A new affordable housing apartment development sits in North Las Vegas just off Rancho and Lake Mead Boulevard. It’s called Lake Mead West apartments.

Community leaders came together for the ribbon cutting celebration of the property Wednesday morning.

“Affordable housing is a major crisis here in Southern Nevada. We have the largest number of renters in the country in our metropolitan area,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee. “This is an incredible partnership with Foresight Companies, the city, the county, the state and the federal government.”

The first six tenants are scheduled to move in next week but apartment managers tell Channel 13 the 156-unit property is already booked until November and there are more than 200 people on the wait list.

Single mother of three, Robeonca Pryor, hopes to get one of those units.

“It would be a blessing,” said Pryor. “Right now it’s hard. I can’t even keep up with a consecutive six months of rent.”

Pryor has a 12,10 and 8-year-old. She believes the property would be a good place for her family.

“I love the fact that they have a little after school program,” said Pryor. “I love how they have a little set up thing to do their homework.”

Managing partner of Foresight Companies and the developer of the property Hassan Chaudry said building a community centered environment was top of mind.

“It takes an entire state to build an affordable housing project,” said Chaudry. “They can call this a home and feel good.”

Chaudry also said affordable shouldn’t mean compromising on amenities. The property comes with a courtyard, a pool, dog park, food pantry and even on-site social services by the nonprofit Hopelink of Southern Nevada.

“There’s going to be services here that can catch them when they trip,” said Hopelink of Southern Nevada development specialist Katheryn Phillips. “That way they don’t fall back into homelessness.”

The monthly rent rates are currently $929 for a 1-bedroom, $1116 for a 2-bedroom and $1290 for a 3-bedroom. These were set based on household incomes reported by the Housing and Urban Development.