New non-profit helps Las Vegas families find missing loved ones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new non-profit is helping families find their missing loved ones in the Las Vegas valley.

Vegas Angels, just established this year, says they’ve already helped find more than 20 missing people.

Vegas Angels will help any family find their missing loved one, regardless of age, but their priority is missing children- including runaway children.

When police determine a child ran away, they’re considered a voluntary missing juvenile, so there may not be a robust emergency response like you would see for an endangered child.

There’s still a big risk for runaways. Police say as soon as a child leaves home, they become vulnerable to drugs, drinking, sexual exploitation or child prostitution.

That’s why Vegas Angels is putting boots on the ground where police may not have the resources. A team of four women scour social media for clues, hang missing person posters as they search around town, and help frightened parents come up with a game plan.

We are all mothers of a daughter, so we look for these kids like they’re our own kids. We go out there because sometimes the parents are frazzled, they don’t know what to do, so we reach out and help them,” said Teresa Gosshorn, Secretary of Vegas Angels.

“As soon as we do know where someone is, if they’re in a home, if they haven’t talked them into just meeting us, which we do that as well, or just talk them into going home, we’ll call metro, they’ll meet us, they’ll go to the home, and they’ll take it from there,” said Maggie Gaines, Director of Vegas Angels.

Social media is a great tool to spread information and get a community searching for a missing person. Vegas Angels suggest finding and sharing the original missing persons post- that way as they update the post, you’ll see if the child has changed clothing, locations, or has been found.

Metro police say if your child runs away or goes missing, report it. There is no waiting period to report any missing child.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.