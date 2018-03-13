How much is a night out in Las Vegas going to cost you? A new calculator breaks it down

It seems like the cost of going out on the Las Vegas Strip is increasing all the time. Now there is a calculator to estimate just how much a night out is going to empty your wallet.

Casino.org has a nightclub calculator that looks at the cost of a night out at various Las Vegas Strip nightclubs.

According to Lonely Planet, the average cost of a beer at a Las Vegas nightclub is $10.60 with the highest cost being $15 at 1oak at The Mirage. 1oak also has the highest overall cost of a night out at $200.

Lonely Planet looks at the overall price including entry for two men and two women along with a round of beer.

On the lower end, if you consider $114 for a night out to be cheap, is Tao Nightclub at The Venetian. The cost for a beer is $10.

Now the cheapest club to get a beer is the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay for $7. Mandalay Bay's Light is a dollar more at $8.

What if you don't want to get beer, perhaps a round of shots? The cost at 1oak for two men and two women and four shots is even more expensive at $220. And that's only the first round.

The calculator also looks at parking as an expense for going out with most Las Vegas Strip properties now charging. Of course, costs also go up if you order champagne, get table or bottle service and do coat check.

Want to try the calculator out for yourself? You can find it here.