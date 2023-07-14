New movement keeps pressure on City of Las Vegas to build its own animal shelter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some animal advocates are continuing to push for a new animal shelter run by the City of Las Vegas. The demand comes after repeated operational complaints about The Animal Foundation.

Now there’s a new movement called “Give Me Shelter Las Vegas” which is keeping up the pressure on the City of Las Vegas to build its own animal shelter.

Bryce Henderson, a longtime animal advocate and president of No Kill Las Vegas, is spearheading the movement.

“Stop giving money to The Animal Foundation," Henderson said. "Let’s start giving money to build our own shelter."

For years, The Animal Foundation has faced allegations about the way it operates. The complaints range from overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in kennels to being understaffed.

Last month, the nonprofit’s CEO, Hilarie Grey, presented a plan to Clark County commissioners asking for taxpayer money to build a new call center.

Grey believes the call center is a way to solve overcrowding caused by an uptick in animal surrenders.

Clark County commissioners will discuss the call center project again during their next meeting on July 18th.

The Animal Foundation, which is funded by both the county and the City of Las Vegas, is also planning to ask the city to chip in funds in next Wednesday’s city council meeting.

However, Henderson believes any additional money should go to a new shelter.

“Honestly, we feel this is something The Animal Foundation should get behind,” Henderson said. “They’re inundated. They’re overwhelmed. They can’t handle the contracts they currently have.”

The city last discussed the possibility of having its own animal shelter at their January 4th council meeting. At the time, city staff presented a study showing where the proposed site would be, which is right across from The Animal Foundation.

The study also estimated construction costs of a new facility to be $35 million and operational costs at $6 million.

But on Thursday, city spokesperson Jace Radke told Channel 13 there are currently no plans to proceed with a new shelter. Still, Henderson is keeping the hope of the idea alive.

“This is what the citizens want,” he said. “I hope they see things our way and approve the shelter.”

Henderson is planning a rally before the Wednesday city council meeting at 8 a.m. in front of city hall.