New members to be sworn in at CCSD Board of School Trustees meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., three recently elected members of the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees will be sworn in and take the oath of office at a special meeting.

Trustee Linda P. Cavazos, who is currently a member of the board, will be sworn in for another term to serve District G. Trustee-elects Irene Bustamante Adams and Brenda Zamora will take the oath of office for the first time for districts F and D, respectively.

The ceremony is set to occur at the Edward A. Greer Education Center, Board Room, located at 2832 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, NV 89121.