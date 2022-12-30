Watch Now
New members to be sworn in at CCSD Board of School Trustees meeting

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
The Clark County School District Headquarters at Sahara and Decatur in Las Vegas as seen in July 2020
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., three recently elected members of the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees will be sworn in and take the oath of office at a special meeting.

Trustee Linda P. Cavazos, who is currently a member of the board, will be sworn in for another term to serve District G. Trustee-elects Irene Bustamante Adams and Brenda Zamora will take the oath of office for the first time for districts F and D, respectively.

The ceremony is set to occur at the Edward A. Greer Education Center, Board Room, located at 2832 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, NV 89121.

