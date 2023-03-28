New Lotus of Siam coming to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Come next year, a new Lotus of Siam will be up and running in Henderson. The famous northern-Thai food chain is coming to the Provisions at Henderson West.

Henderson West will be a new urban center for the Las Vegas suburb at the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road. Lous Albin plans to open the Lotus of Siam in partnership with Penny Chutima in 2024.

The new location will become the fourth in the Las Vegas valley.

Representatives say Abin will open another foodie-driven concept, an Italian-American restaurant named after the famed Satriale’s from the HBO series “The Sopranos,” as well as Satriale’s Social Club, an intimate speakeasy.

