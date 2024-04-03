New license plates to fund keeping Nevada skies dark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada drivers will soon have a new option when choosing a specialty license plate.

The newSave Starry Skies platewill benefit the Friends of Nevada Wilderness and dark sky preservation.

“We’re thrilled to be able to show the public this beautiful plate that we hope to see on vehicles across the state very soon,” said Roger Scholl, founding member and current chair of the Friends of Nevada Wilderness Board of Directors. “As the use of excessive artificial light continues to spread, we are grateful for this opportunity to help educate the public about the value of preserving Nevada’s amazing dark skies.”

According to Friends of Nevada Wilderness, there are very few places left in the country where there is so little artificial light that you can literally see right through the Milky Way to the next galaxy with the naked eye, but Nevada is one of them. Proceeds from the Save Starry Skies plate will go to Friends of Nevada Wilderness for public education, dark sky monitoring and conservation, and to help promote low-impact astro tourism in rural Nevada.

“Our goal with promoting this license plate is to help educate the public about the negative impacts of too much artificial light and to save our starry skies," said Shaaron Netherton, executive director of Friends of Nevada Wilderness.

Like all specialty license plates in Nevada, the Save Starry Skies plate will cost a little more than a standard-issue plate. The plate is expected to be available in May.