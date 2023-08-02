New LGBTQ+ hotel, restaurant, bar, and nightclub set to open on Las Vegas Strip in Fall 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Queen Las Vegas — described as the "only gay hotel, restaurant, bar and nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip" — has officially

been slated to open in Fall 2023.

In a press release on Wednesday, Q Group Hospitality and hotelier Eduardo Cordova — creator of The Garden Las Vegas in the Arts District — have announced their plans to open the Queen Las Vegas.

The Queen will be located at 1215 S. Las Vegas Blvd. and will be open 24/7.

"It has been my mission to create a vibrant and inclusive entertainment district for our LGBTQ+ community, and I'm thrilled to announce that Q Hospitality Group has secured a prime location on the iconic Las Vegas Strip to create the Gayest destination in Las Vegas,” said Eduardo Cordova, CEO of Q Hospitality Group.

Officials say the property's 28 themed rooms, exterior lounge, and communal areas — formerly a part of the Thunderbird Hotel originally built in 1948 — will soon undergo renovations. The hotel is described as "a chic, mid-century modern style boutique hotel, restaurant, gaming lounge and nightclub located on Las Vegas Boulevard."

The nightclub will be open from Friday through Sunday from 10 p.m. until late, according to the release. It will also feature high-energy drag performances from resident queens, a giant disco ball DJ booth, as well as brunch and dinner services. Nightly DJ sets will start every night at 9 p.m., and brunch will be served Saturday and Sunday from noon.

A "Casting Call" will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for all hotel positions including General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Model Bartenders, Model Servers, and Kitchen Staff.

Hotel suite bookings to follow the grand opening celebration in September 2023.

For more information or to book your reservation, visit www.queenlv.com.