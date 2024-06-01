Watch Now
New LEGO Store opens in Downtown Summerlin

Posted at 1:59 PM, Jun 01, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new LEGO store has opened in Downtown Summerlin and is hosting a week full of promotions to celebrate.

The new 2,454 square-foot LEGO Store houses an on-site mystery mural LEGO brick building activity as well as a Pick & Build Wall and Build a Minifigure Tower.

Through opening weekend, the store will host a free I <3 LEGO Store Tile giveaway. On Saturday, June 1, shoppers will be able to receive a LEGO Store Yellow Truck for all registered LEGO Insiders with a purchase of more $75 or more. On June 2, shoppers can get LEGO Store set with all purchases of $120 or more.

From June 3 - 9, shoppers will get a I <3 LEGO Store tote gift with any purchase.

The store is located at 1955 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 160, in Downtown Summerlin.

