New learning center for the blind in Las Vegas unveiled

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 80°
The Nevada Blind Children's Foundation unveiled a new learning center on Monday night. The 12,000-square-foot center will offer help with homework and tutoring for blind-specific skills like reading Braille.
The Nevada Blind Children's Foundation unveiled a new learning center on Monday night.
The 12,000-square-foot center will offer help with homework and tutoring for blind-specific skills like reading Braille.
It may also offer preschool care in the future.
Nevada is currently 1 of only 7 states that do not have a school for the blind.