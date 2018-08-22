New learning center for the blind in Las Vegas unveiled

KTNV Staff
8:25 AM, Aug 21, 2018
5:01 PM, Aug 21, 2018

The Nevada Blind Children's Foundation unveiled a new learning center on Monday night.

The 12,000-square-foot center will offer help with homework and tutoring for blind-specific skills like reading Braille.

It may also offer preschool care in the future. 

Nevada is currently 1 of only 7 states that do not have a school for the blind. 

