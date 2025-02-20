New Las Vegas grocery store to provide healthy options for underserved community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In hopes of combating food insecurity and providing healthy food alternatives, the Southern Nevada Health District and a local non-profit are partnering to open a new grocery store in Las Vegas' Historic Westside.

The Odobo Greengrocer will offer fresh local fruits, vegetables and essential goods. The store will accept SNAP benefits to improve access to healthy food for Las Vegas residents in the underserved community.

The Obodo Collective, a Black women-led non-profit, focuses on food sovereignty, housing justice and early childhood education. The organization addresses multi-generational poverty through community-driven solutions and partnerships with local nonprofits, helping connect families to essential resources.

In 2022, an estimated 331,420 people in Clark County—nearly 15 percent of the population— were food insecure.

In 2023, roughly 50 million people across the U.S. lived in food-insecure households— meaning they did not have consistent access to nutritious foods to support their overall health and well-being.

The rate of food insecurity continues to rise in the U.S.—13.5 percent of households in 2023, up from 12.8 percent in 2022.

Single-parent households led by women were disproportionately affected, with more than one-third reporting food insecurity. Black and Latino households also faced significantly higher rates than white households.

The grand opening of the Obodo Greengrocer is on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at 1300 C Street.

The event will feature a U-pick market, garden planting demonstrations and community resource booths.