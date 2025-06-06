LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A brand-new youth career center has opened its doors in east Las Vegas, with the mission of helping young people across the valley gain the tools they need to succeed in life after high school.

Shakeria Hawkins was at the grand opening and tells us more.

New Las Vegas career center opens to help young adults join workforce amid rising youth unemployment

The Junior Achievement Inspiration Center, in partnership with Goodwill of Southern Nevada, officially celebrated the grand opening of its new Career Center on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The center is designed to support young adults ages 16 to 25 by providing access to resources, mentorship, and career development opportunities.

From building résumés and practicing job interviews to exploring career paths and learning how to manage personal finances, the Career Center aims to guide youth toward meaningful, sustainable employment.

“This is vitally important,” said Bryan Stewart with Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “Unemployment is fairly high among 16- to 25-year-olds, and they’re under a lot of pressure from their families and their communities to be active. For those who realize college isn’t their track, but maybe a skilled trade like medical care, welding, or being a stagehand — this is where those opportunities begin.”

The center also features JA BizTown and Finance Park — simulated cities where students can take part in real-world activities like budgeting, running a business, or taking on a career role — offering hands-on lessons that bridge the gap between classroom learning and the workforce.

The facility is located at 4440 East Tropicana Avenue and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more or get involved, visit southernnevada.ja.org.