New interactive museum opens 90 mind-bending experiences on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A camouflage wall, a mind-bending carousel, an upside-down room, and a spinning tunnel are a few of the 90 eye-tricking exhibits featured at the Paradox Museum on the Las Vegas Strip.

The exhibits are interactive experiences exploring the science and physics of paradoxes. Visitors will question their reality as they view new perspectives that defy gravity and light.

“It’s not just to take pictures,” said Billy Pierro, Sales Marketing Manager of the Paradox Museum. “There are math and science educational components behind all of it as well.”

The Paradox Museum is welcoming visitors ahead of its grand opening on August 6. It’s located in the shopping mall containing the Ross, Target, and Olive Garden. Las Vegas locals are invited at a discounted rate. Tickets can be purchased at Paradox Museum Las Vegas.