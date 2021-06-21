Watch
New incentives being used to attract workers

Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 09:47:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week properties are using new incentives to attract more workers.

Today The Strat is hosting a job fair inside their buffet.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They're doing interviews and looking to fill dozens of positions.

Signing bonuses will be offered for some positions.

Arizona Charlie's is also hiring.

They're doing a job fair at their Decatur location tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They have signing bonuses of up to $1,000 and are giving out three month bus passes for some positions.

