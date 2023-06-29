New Historic Westside mural celebrates community-focused public art

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Historic Westside neighborhood welcomed a new mural Wednesday celebrating community-focused public art.

The "We, Westside" mural was created outside the Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada. It was unveiled in front of local leaders and the community.

The mural was funded by "The Mayor's Fund For Las Vegas LIFE," a non-profit organization.

The artists told Channel 13 that the mural is a way to connect everyone from the past, present and future.

"I have an interest with the Westside," said mural artist, Iandry Randriamandroso. "Everything about the history of the Westside, who lived here before and who live here now. I feel that is an interesting dynamic for me as an artist and it's very complicated for me to express the history of the Westside."

The mural is Randriamandroso's second mural in the Westside.