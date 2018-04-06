New general manager announced for SLS Las Vegas

Alex Meruelo is now the owner of SLS Las Vegas Hotel-casino and has named Paul Hobson as the property’s new senior vice president and general manager.

Meruelo adds SLS Las Vegas, a 1,616-room, three-tower resort-casino, including the W Las Vegas, to a gaming and hospitality portfolio that includes Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno. The acquisition of the SLS Las Vegas marks the first ever privately held affiliation of large resort properties in both Reno and Las Vegas.

Hobson was most recently general manager of Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower. He joined Stratosphere in early 2011 from sister property, Aquarius Casino Resort, where he also held the title of general manager. Previously, Hobson has held senior management positions with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Affinity Gaming.