New Game Day Express service to Allegiant Stadium coming

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you went to the Garth Brooks concert at Allegiant Stadium, you problem noticed it can be difficult to park there.

The Raiders and Regional Transportation Commission have teamed up to offer the Game Day Express service.

It will offer transportation from 5 locations across the Las Vegas valley, including Red Rock hotel-casino, M Resort and Boulder Station.

The service will begin with the Raiders first preseason game on Aug. 14.

Thousands of people were forced to walk long distances to reach Allegiant Stadium for the Brooks concert.

Cost will be $4 roundtrip per person.