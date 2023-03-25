New free clinic open in west Las Vegas aims to help those in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new clinic is opening on Bonanza Road on the west side of Las Vegas.

They’re opening their doors and offering services to the public for free, but are targeting those who are uninsured, under insured and unhoused.

Terri Tafoya has only been in Las Vegas for three days. He’s traveled here from New Mexico and says he slept on the Las Vegas strip for two nights before making his way to the clinic.

Tafoya watched as "The Neighborhood Clinic" cut their ribbon.

Trent Hofmockel is the chief operating officer with The Neighborhood Clinic, he says they’ve partnered with the Las Vegas Rescue Mission to refurbish and old building on their property to open this clinic.

He says so far they have already helped 600 people with medical needs and over 30 of those have newly fitted glasses.

They also plan to add 10 more facilities and are working with the city to open a wellness center.

The facility is open Wednesday - Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.