New flashing crosswalk system added near Boulevard Mall, Orr Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will activate a new flashing light crosswalk near the Boulevard Mall.

The new feature is on Katie Avenue just east of Maryland Parkway. The Boulevard Mall, several strip malls and Orr Middle School are nearby.

The move is meant to make the roads safer in a high-traffic area. Clark County says more than 50 people cross that road every day during peak hours.

According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, 382 people died on Nevada roadways in 2021, most happening here in Clark County. That number is up nearly a quarter from 2020. 85 of those deaths were pedestrians.