New factory moving into North Las Vegas, creating 120 jobs

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of new manufacturing jobs are coming to North Las Vegas.

Vancouver-based Evanesce, a company that makes plant-based take-out containers and cutlery, is part of a recent wave of businesses setting up shop in the north side of town.

With this manufacturing plant we are looking at 120 new jobs to start, and that is just the first wave of new, attractive opportunities in North Las Vegas.

“We’ve actually made our first three hires for the factory, and we’ll be adding a lot more headcount in the near future,” said Scott Duddy, COO of Evanesce.

Evanesce has a factory on the east coast in South Carolina. And now, it is growing its ambitions on the west coast.

“Having access to the Las Vegas market in itself and being located there just made a lot of sense,” said Duddy. “From all of the single-use plastics and Styrofoam’s used today and hopefully being part of the solution for Las Vegas going forward.”

Evanesce is the fourth company announced in North Las Vegas in six weeks.

It joins Ball Corp., Nuro, and Tapestry.

“We’ve seen a great influx, since the pandemic has started, of companies wanting to come here,” said John Lee, mayor of North Las Vegas.

These all come with a total of 1,000 new jobs in the next couple of years.

“We’re excited about people traveling here, enjoying their vacations,” said Lee. “But we also want if something happens to the economy again, we’re not so beholden to the airlines shutting down or the governor shutting down business.”

For a city continuing to claw its way out of a rut dating back to the recession, North Las Vegas leaders say the additional jobs will help their city become the most fiscally stable in the valley.

“In fact I think we still unfortunately have the highest unemployment ratio in the state,” said Jared Luke, director government affairs in North Las Vegas. “Coming out of this pandemic, it means the world. Not only to us as employees of the city, but to the residents, themselves, that they have sustainable, long-term employment opportunities that have kind of been missing for quite some time.”

The new factory will open within the first three months of next year, at 5445 East North Belt Road in North Las Vegas.