New expo center planned for Downtown Las Vegas

A new expo center could be coming to Downtown Las Vegas.

The proposed $76 million center would be built next to the World Market Center. The city of Las Vegas and the owners of the Market Center came up with the idea.

The new facility would provide an option in Downtown Las Vegas to host larger scale tradeshows, conventions, and other exhibitions.

Las Vegas would contribute $30 million to the project through a tax increment financing note.

The proposal is scheduled to be voted on at the April 4 Las Vegas City Council meeting.