New ER beds at MountainView Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More space to treat patients at a local hospital.

On Monday, 13 Action News was given a first look inside the new emergency hospital expansion at MountainView Hospital.

We spoke with the hospital's chief medical officer who explains that as the community grows, it's important that they have the space to treat patients, and move them through the hospital without long wait times.

"Anytime, we can take care of patients quickly and effectively," said the hospital's chief medical officer. "They come in, we have all the supplies and equipment we need in one space."

13 Action News was told that a lot of the beds they're adding for minor treatment can be converted to actual room space if they need to treat more serious illnesses.