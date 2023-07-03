New 'Dropicana' closures announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in Las Vegas will have new road closures to look out for starting this week as crews continue to work on the massive 'Dropicana' project near the Strip.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing the new closures and restrictions, starting with the reduction of I-15 South to two lanes from Flamingo to Tropicana on July 5 in order to work on column pouring.

That restriction will be in place from 9 p.m. Wednesday night until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

According to NDOT, additional closures will include the following:

Frank Sinatra Dr.

Beginning at 11 p.m. on July 5, Frank Sinatra Dr. will experience lane reductions, with one lane available in each direction between Excalibur Way and Arena Dr. This restriction is necessary for utility work and will be in effect until August 4.

Northbound I-15

Similarly, the northbound lanes of I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between Tropicana and Flamingo from 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, to 5 a.m. on Monday, July 10. This restriction is necessary for the installation of high mast lighting.

I-15 Northbound will be fully closed at Russell Rd on Monday, July 10th from 9pm to 5am.

NDOT officials say drivers are strongly advised to exercise caution while driving through work zones and adhere to all posted detours.

For additional details regarding the I-15/Tropicana project, motorists can visit the project's website at i15trop.com and download the free "I-15 Trop" app.