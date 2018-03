LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The days of waiting on a cocktail waitress for a drink while playing casino games could soon be over.

The casino inside the Westgate hotel-casino has been the latest to roll out a system monitoring complimentary drink orders.

"This system is actually really interesting because it can offer you drinks depending on your loyalty club tier," says Scott Roeben.

According to Scott Roeben from VitalVegas.com, this isn't the first system of its kind to roll out in Las Vegas.

Back in 2016, Caesars Entertainment unveiled their own, which makes sure folks spend enough money before getting a free drink.

The Golden Nugget also has their own system.

"Casinos are concerned about their bottom line and they don't mind giving away free drinks they just want to make sure that someone warrants it with their plays," says Roeben.

Roeben believes this is only the beginning for casinos on and off the strip.

"Within a year or two, you're going to see this at every casino and on every slot machine."