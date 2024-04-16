New details released in Henderson home invasion that hospitalized two

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — New details have been released regarding a weekend home invasion that sent two people to the hospital.

Phillip Richardson, 38, was arrested on multiple charges after he entered a home on Robbers Roost Avenue in Henderson and began attacking the people inside, according to the arrest report.

Officials say that when the homeowner came downstairs to let his dogs outside, he found Richardson, who began hitting him with an unknown object, repeatedly yelling "Get out of my house!" Shortly after, the homeowner's wife came downstairs and was also attacked by Richardson.

At some point, the homeowner was able to call police. When they arrived to the scene, officers found the side gate to the backyard unlocked and a kitchen window broken.

When officers entered through the front door to conduct a welfare check, they immediately found Richardson, wearing only boxer briefs and socks. A neighbor later showed authorities surveillance video showing Richardson wearing a blue hospital gown, white shorts and white slide sandals that he eventually removed before entering the home.

Officers found the victims upstairs in the master bedroom, both suffering injuries. The wife was taken to Sunrise Hospital first as her injuries were more severe before taking the homeowner as well.

According to the arrest report, the female victim sustained multiple skull fractures, a large cut to the back of her head, a subdural hematoma, as well as multiple cuts an across her left arm. She will need further surgery for her injuries.

The male victim suffered from a broken jaw, a cut on the right side of his face and several cuts to the back of his head.

Richardson was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for the following crimes:



1 count of Burglary

1 count of Home Invasion

1 count of Robbery w/ a Deadly Weapon (DW)

1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm

1 count of Battery w/ DW Resulting in Substantial Battery Harm (Elderly Enhancement)

2 counts of Trespass

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.