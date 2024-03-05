New community resources are planned for this area near Nellis, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With support from Clark County, the triangle area formed by Craig Road, Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard is set to become a community nutrition corner.

Recently, Clark County and the nonprofit organization Green Our Planet collaborated to clean up a newly purchased building near Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevard, preparing it for transformation into what they're calling a community nutrition hub.

Last year, in the same area, the Foundation Christian Center, with assistance from the county, opened a food supermarket named After Market.

Currently, the county is partnering with other community organizations to expand adjacent spaces to educate the community about nutrition. Additionally, plans are underway to establish medical and dental facilities on-site.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick says the project aims to revitalize the area while providing essential resources for children.

"It really started with working with Metro — how to bring down crime in the area, what are the barriers that people have to having access to care, to groceries," Kirkpatrick said.

She says they've already seen the effort pay off in the community.

"It's great to see the kids thriving," Kirkpatrick said. "They now go to camp, they're trading us for community service, and we have dropped our crime by 28 percent by everybody just staying focused and taking care of their neighbors."