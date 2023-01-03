New Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill talks first issues to tackle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kevin McMahill was officially sworn in as the 18th Sheriff of Clark County on Monday.

In the ceremony, McMahill discussed the top three issues he plans on focusing on now that he's in office.

“Homelessness, mental health, addiction, and our jails being full of people," said Sheriff McMahill.

McMahill said in his speech that these three issues directly effect not only the safety of the city, but also his officers. KTNV spoke to residents around Las Vegas about what they would like to see from the new sheriff in his four-year term.

For one local resident, safety on the roads was top of mind.

“Speeding, drunk driving, and how [fast] people drive in school zones," said Louis, a Las Vegas resident. "I have grandchildren, that I want safe in the school zones.”

For one local veteran, Delvin, he too wants there to be a focus on mental health.

“I hope they add more programs to help those with mental health," said Delvin. “From first-hand [experience] with an alcohol addiction, and being a vet and having PTSD.”

During McMahill's speech he also announced for the first-time in the department's history two women will serve as assistant sheriffs. There has never been a female ranked above deputy chief in the department, according to McMahill.