New Clark County kiosk unveiled at Pearson Community Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new kiosk will allow people in Clark County to pay their property taxes and record both land and property records without needing to go to the Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

It's called a Remote Multipurpose Interactive Record Kiosk and it's located at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center off of West Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The original version of the kiosk used by the Recorder's Office was for recording purposes only and required a dedicated employee to monitor it.

The new version manages multiple kiosks while using the same amount of people and improves efficiency and productivity.

"The RMIRK technology provides the experience for our constituents to interface with a Recorder in our office and transact business face-to-face in addition to providing the opportunity to make tax payments with the County Treasurer's Offce," Debbie Conway, Clark County Recorder, said. "It saves customers time and money because there is no waiting in line and they don't have to come to our downtown location."

The Recorder's first kiosk was installed at the Laughlin Town Manager's Office.

The Recorder's Office said they're developing four additional kiosks to be deployed throughout Clark County to provide even greater access to these remote services.