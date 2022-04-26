Watch
New Chili's robot debuts late April in Las Vegas

Posted at 7:36 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 22:36:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may find a robot taking care of your drinks and food during your next visit at a Chili's in Las Vegas.

According to a press release, Chili's is introducing a new robot to the restaurant. Rita the Robot is coming to 50 locations in the U.S., including Las Vegas.

The press release says Rita is able to take guests to their tables, buss tables, food run, and even sing the Chili's birthday song.

The release says Rita debuts in Las Vegas at the following locations on these dates:

  • Rainbow Boulevard: 4/25
  • Ft. Apache: 4/26
  • South Las Vegas: 4/26
  • Henderson: 4/27
  • North Las Vegas: 4/27
