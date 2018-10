Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick opened the new Arnona Road on the east side of Las Vegas Wednesday.

Arnona is about a mile long with one lane in each direction. It connects Lake Mead Boulevard to a gravel pit to the north that was previously only accessible from Alto Avenue and Los Feliz Street.

This new road aims to give construction traffic a safer route that also brings the traffic away from denser residential areas.